ALPINE, Texas — The Historic Alpine Ghost Tours will be taking place from April 13-15.

Each tour will start at 8:00 p.m. and people can get their tickets on the Alpine Ghost Tour website. The tours will be produced by the Alpine Historic Association and the Sul Ross Theatre Program. All of the proceeds from the tours will go directly to Sul Ross State University Theatre Scholarships.

The tour will begin at the Reata Restaurant in Alpine, and then make multiple historic landmark stops. Some of those stops include the Brewster County Courthouse, the Alpine Avalanche Building, and the Holland Hotel.

“The tour promotes the rich history of Alpine while also enjoying some ghost stories from the Big Bend region,” said Marjie Scott, Ghost Tour director and Chair of the Sul Ross Theatre Program & Fine Arts Department. “And there may be some actual ghost sightings too.”