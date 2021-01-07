Hispanic Heritage of Odessa holds lunch to honor veterans

The event featured a telling of "Nuestra Historia" and traditional Mexican cuisine.

ODESSA, Texas — Hispanic Heritage of Odessa held a “Nuestra Historia” patriotic lunch Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, to honor veterans and their families.

The event featured a telling of “Nuestra Historia,” which presents the history of Hispanics in the military, focusing on their faith, family and values.

Hispanic Heritage of Odessa Secretary Erica Belanger said the event is important to remind those in attendance of their roots.

“It's important to get involved so we can learn where we came from, in our history, as Hispanics,” Belanger said.