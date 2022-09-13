How Hispanic organizations are helping the community

The closest Mexican Consulate is located in Presidio, but is zoned to Midland. The main job of the consulate is to protect Mexican citizens while they are abroad. In addition to these services, the consulate can issue documents, such as Mexican identification cards (used by people who are not eligible for a state identification card), Mexican passports and stamps. Their website gives you information on how to get an ID, how to get a certified copy of your birth certificate and other valuable information.