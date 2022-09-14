Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these events in the Permian Basin

Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

MIDLAND, Texas — September 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and if you're interested in celebrating there are plenty of events happening around the Permian Basin.

Sept. 15

Barrio Fest in Fort Stockton

Sept. 16

Casa de Amigos Familia Fest-5-7 p.m.

Diez y Seis de Septiembre Mixer at Susie's South Forty Confestions-5 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 17

Sept. 27

Oct. 5

Oct 10

Oct. 12

In addition to these public events, Midland ISD will be holding several events for students to learn about Hispanic heritage including music, dancing, food and art.

The above events from Odessa College are open to the public, but students and employees will have even more opportunities to commemorate the month.