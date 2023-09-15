Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland to host "El Grito" event on Sept. 15

The event will take place at the 3 Generations Arena from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland will be holding its "El Grito" event on Sept. 15 at the 3 Generations Arena.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will be food, music and live ballet folklorico as well as mariachi performances. This event is free to the public.

The center will also be hosting its Diez y Seis Parade and people can still pre-register today. The center will allow for people to register tomorrow as well. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at James M. Bradford Park and end at South Elementary School.