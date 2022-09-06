Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland hosts 16th annual Mariachi and Ballet Workshop

The week will finish with the Noche de Mariachi concert at Midland College.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Mariachi students across West Texas are getting the chance to learn about Hispanic culture through dance and music.

The Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland is hosting its 16th annual Mariachi and Ballet Workshop.

This workshop features three days of music and dance focused on celebrating the traditions and heritage of the Hispanic Community.

Professional ballet and mariachi instructors were on hand to teach students June 8-10.

The workshop will end with the Noche de Mariachi Concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Midland College Chapparal Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

NewsWest 9's own Victor Lopez will be emceeing the event.

For more information on this event and others the Hispanic Cultural Center puts on, you can visit the website .