Hillcrest School BBQ team heading to state competition

MIDLAND, Texas — Hillcrest School in Midland has a more unique competing team, and they've been taking home award after award.
Eagle-Q, the competitive high school BBQ team, is headed to state after winning the grand championship in every competition so far this year.
Coach Fourqurean, a parent volunteer, started the team back in 2019. He says a state title would be icing on the cake for the team.
"Oh man, if they won state that would be a huge honor. We're going up against some great teams," Fourqurean said. "Everybody has a chance. There will be about 100 teams at state so it's not a guaranteed deal to walk away the winner but I like their chances."
This year features a whole new group of students competing, and the teens do almost all the work themselves each competition while Coach Fourquran watches over them.
The team is so skilled, they've even beaten adult teams at a recent expo.