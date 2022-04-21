Hillcrest School BBQ team heading to state competition

Eagle-Q has won the grand championship in every competition so far this year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hillcrest School in Midland has a more unique competing team, and they've been taking home award after award.

Eagle-Q, the competitive high school BBQ team, is headed to state after winning the grand championship in every competition so far this year.

Coach Fourqurean, a parent volunteer, started the team back in 2019. He says a state title would be icing on the cake for the team.

"Oh man, if they won state that would be a huge honor. We're going up against some great teams," Fourqurean said. "Everybody has a chance. There will be about 100 teams at state so it's not a guaranteed deal to walk away the winner but I like their chances."

This year features a whole new group of students competing, and the teens do almost all the work themselves each competition while Coach Fourquran watches over them.