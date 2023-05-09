High Sky Children's Ranch receives $115,000 donation from Texas Pacific Land Corporation

The Ranch is a provider of comprehensive support services to families and youth in the Permian Basin.

MIDLAND, Texas — High Sky Children's Ranch is a leading provider of comprehensive support services to families and youth in the Permian Basin.

The Ranch has announced in a press release that they have received a $115,000 donation from Texas Pacific Land Corporation. The donation will be used to support the vital Stay Together Program and to fund the deficit created by recent state funding costs.

The Stay Together Program is a prevention initiative that offers support to families and youth within the Ranch's 33-county service area. It aims to empower families through parenting and life skills while also promoting positive, healthy relationships. The program provides preventive services at no cost to clients.

The program has served a total of 758 youth while providing support to an average of 182 youth per month in the past year alone.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is the corporate successor to Texas Pacific Land Trust formed in 1888. It's one of the largest landowners in Texas operating Land and Resource Management and Water Services and Operations.