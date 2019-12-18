The week of Christmas many city and county offices will be closed. If you have business to take care of, here is what offices will be closed and when:

City of Odessa Offices will be closed Tuesday, December 24 & Wednesday, December 25.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office will be CLOSED December 24-25.

UT Permian Basin will be closed Friday, Dec. 20 until Monday, January 6.

Live in Ector County? Here's the Solid Waste Holiday Schedule:

December 23 - Regular Service

December 24 - City Office Closed (Tuesday rollout carts route will be serviced on Thursday.)

December 25 - City Office Closed

December 26 - Pick up Tuesday roll-out carts

December 27 - Pick up both Thursday and Friday roll-out carts.

The City said residential brown dumpsters will be picked up once.

Commercial and Apartments will be picked up once during the weekdays and continued on Saturday, December 28.

Open tops for residence to drop off excess trash will be placed between the recycling center at 816 W. 42nd St. and 910 W. 42nd St.

To avoid overflow of trash and debris in dumpsters, residents are asked to recycle items at the Odessa Recycle Center.

Drop off windows for cardboard, plastics, paper, and aluminum cans are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more about accepted recyclable items and hours of operation.

Trash, debris and bulky items piled next to the alley dumpsters is illegal and prevents the Solid Waste trucks from being able to pick up the containers when service resumes.