Former Brewster Co. Constable, Alpine police chief dies

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office and the Alpine Police Department posted their condolences on their Facebook page.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Former Brewster County Constable and Alpine Police Chief Henry Ogletree has passed away, according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office and the Alpine Police Department posted their condolences on their Facebook page.

Ogletree was a fixture of the community, serving as constable for around 20 years and also working for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage commission according to the BCSO.

He also earned his degree in criminal justice from Sul Ross State University according to APD.

At this time there has not been information posted on a funeral or service for Ogletree.