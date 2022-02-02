Henderson Elementary celebrates opening of Dr. Ben Carson reading room

This is the 250th reading room created since the Ben Carson Reading Project kicked off in 2000.

MIDLAND, Texas — Henderson Elementary celebrated the grand opening of its new reading room on February 2.

The Dr. Ben Carson Reading Room will provide these elementary school students an enriching environment that helps promote reading.

Mrs. Candy Carson was in attendance to cut the ribbon for the grand opening, as well as several other representatives from the Carson Scholars Fund.

The room is the 250th reading room created since the Ben Carson Reading Project kicked off in 2000.

For more information on the project and the reading rooms, you can visit the Carson Scholars website.