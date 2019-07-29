MIDLAND, Texas — Helping Hands of Midland announced in June it would be shutting down due to the loss of multiple volunteers.

However, at the end of July the organization announced it would be kept open due to popular demand and a slight resurgence of volunteers. The shop will now only be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays instead of three days a week.

Helping Hands functions as a thrift shop, but it also works to serve the underprivileged people of Midland County.

They provide food, clothing, furniture, household goods and other items at no cost to those in need. Additionally, they help others out with financial assistance for rent, utilities, prescriptions and more.

"The response from the public was just amazing. 'You can't close'; our shoppers were just devastated," said Mary Hardin, executive director for the organization.

"'Helping Hands means so much to the community, you just can't do it'. So

we've tried to recruit more volunteers and we've picked up a few."

For more information on the organization you can visit the Helping Hands website.