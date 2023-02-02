x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Helicopter pilot and three passengers located after emergency landing near Guadalupe Mountains

It took a search team 12 hours to execute a search and rescue plan.
Credit: Culberson County Sheriff's Office

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — A helicopter pilot and three passengers were located by members of law enforcement after an emergency landing at the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains. 

Members from Border Patrol, DPS, Blue Origin, Daughtty Ranch, and OneOak helped the Culberson County Sheriff's Office find these people and the distressed helicopter. It took these groups 12 hours to coordinate and execute a search and rescue plan. 

The initial investigation revealed that the cause of the emergency landing was due to ice on the propellers and windshield that happened while they navigated the winter storm. 

More Videos

In Other News

What to put in your cold weather emergency kit in your car

Before You Leave, Check This Out