Helicopter pilot and three passengers located after emergency landing near Guadalupe Mountains

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — A helicopter pilot and three passengers were located by members of law enforcement after an emergency landing at the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains.
Members from Border Patrol, DPS, Blue Origin, Daughtty Ranch, and OneOak helped the Culberson County Sheriff's Office find these people and the distressed helicopter. It took these groups 12 hours to coordinate and execute a search and rescue plan.
The initial investigation revealed that the cause of the emergency landing was due to ice on the propellers and windshield that happened while they navigated the winter storm.