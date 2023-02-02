Helicopter pilot and three passengers located after emergency landing near Guadalupe Mountains

It took a search team 12 hours to execute a search and rescue plan.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — A helicopter pilot and three passengers were located by members of law enforcement after an emergency landing at the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains.

Members from Border Patrol, DPS, Blue Origin, Daughtty Ranch, and OneOak helped the Culberson County Sheriff's Office find these people and the distressed helicopter. It took these groups 12 hours to coordinate and execute a search and rescue plan.