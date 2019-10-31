MIDLAND, Texas — H-E-B is kicking off the annual Feast of Sharing tradition on November 1.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. It is free and open to the public.

H-E-B will be serving a complete Thanksgiving dinner to attendees, and the store plans to serve over 7,500 people.

Featured at the event will be live music and entertainment for the whole family.

NewsWest 9's own Victor Lopez and Tatum Guinn will be emceeing the event.

H-E-B will be holding other Feast of Sharing events in other cities over the next few months. Odessa's will be on December 6.

Midland H-E-B Feast of Sharing Food event in Midland, TX by H-E-B on Friday, November 1 2019 with 965 people interested and 200 people going.

RELATED: Cycle ride helps fight West Texas hunger

RELATED: Petroleum Museum presents 'Spookology' Family Science Night