Neighbors say a man barricaded himself inside a home on the street.

MIDLAND, Texas — At least 20 Midland Police officers and the bomb squad are on Providence Drive and Cape Cod Lane in Midland.

A next-door neighbor said they were evacuated from their home around 8 p.m.

Residents that live on the street are saying it is an apparent standoff.

Neighbors also say a man barricaded himself in his home.