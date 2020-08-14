Digital heart walk raises awareness of heart disease

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans.

MIDLAND, Texas — The American Heart Association is holding its annual Heart Walk to help raise awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans.

This year however, the walk is going digital.

The walk will take place on September 12. Participants can register individually or join or start a team.

Participants will be asked what their personal fundraising goal is when applying.

Since the walk is digital, participants can walk wherever they are instead of gathering at a specific park.

The AHA's current goal is $130,000 to help fight heart disease, and the team has already raised over $100,000.