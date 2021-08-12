Local health officials urge parents to try limiting kids screen time

"We’re finding when they’re spending a lot of time on social media that broad base is no longer there. They don’t wanna spend time in athletics, with friends."

TEXAS, USA — Those lit up screens and super engaging apps are the cause of a lot of issues for young kids and teens, according to researchers. In 2019, studies showed more than 6,500 12-15 year olds in the U.S who spent more than three hours a day using social media could have a heightened risk for mental health problems.

CEO of Centers for Families and Children in Midland, Kristi Edwards says parents need to do their best to monitor their child's screen time. “If you lose track of time then your child definitely is going to lose track of time. And there’s something that pulls them in. The further they go the more they’re seeing they’re pulled further and further in and they’re spending more and more time”

Spending too much time in their phones can cause negative effects like: sleep deprivation, bullying and even peer pressure. “It’s usually they’re following someone for entertainment and they can get so caught up in that that they’re brain doesn’t expand outward. It actually narrows, we can only look at people who do this or only interests in this or I’m going to be a tik Tok star or Instagram star," says Edwards.

Which is why social media platform, Instagram is in the process of creating a feature for parents to be able to limit their child's usage on the popular app. “It’s very scary right now for parents to set limits with their kids. It’s easier to set those rules going in then to go in on the backside and try and reinforce something because when you have a taste of that your mind is already lighting up when it has access to that. “