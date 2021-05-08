Head for the Cure holds 3rd annual 5k

Head for the Cure works to raise awareness of brain tumors and provide funds for the Midland Memorial Foundation and the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative.

ODESSA, Texas — Head for the Cure and Midland Memorial Hospital teamed up for the 3rd annual 5k Saturday.

The Head for the Cure 5k works to raise awareness of brain tumors as well as provide funds for the Midland Memorial Foundation and the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative.

This year's 5k was a virtual event, with people participating and logging their steps where they could.

For 2021, the fundraising goal was $30,000. Donations can be made to a team or participant or simply in honor of the event.