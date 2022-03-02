Head Above Water Midland, Permian Basin CPR partner for water safety, CPR course

The event will take place on March 9.

MIDLAND, Texas — Head Above Water Midland and Permian Basin CPR are hosting a course about water safety and CPR on March 9.

The course will cover basic knowledge and skills for children, infants and adults. Attendees of the event are not required to be a member of the program.

Head Above Water Midland founder Jessica McCoy said CPR knowledge can be a lifesaver in times of need.

“It’s super important to know CPR,” McCoy said. “Just having a basic knowledge of how to administer CPR, or what to do if someone has a cardiac event is very important. For swim lessons and water safety in general, it is actually a layer of protection in order to help us keep our children and family safe around water.”