HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing person.

Elizabeth Liza Cantu, 41, was last seen on Friday at approximately 5 a.m., in the 7500 block of the North Service Road.

At that time, she was wearing black stretch pants and a black "rock band style" shirt with the white outline of a female’s face on it.

Cantu was not wearing any shoes and may have been wearing socks.

The department said she does not have her cell phone with her.