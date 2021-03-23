Have a date night with trivia and pizza

What are you doing on your next date night?

MIDLAND, Texas — What are you doing on your next date night?

If you are looking for something fun and memorable to do, then come and have a fun night with trivia and pizza at GCR Church of Christ, for its trivia and pizza date night event.

During this fun event, you will not only answer fun trivia questions but also have the chance to win one of many prizes from local restaurants in the area.

This memorable date night event will be held on Mar. 25 between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.