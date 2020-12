Do you love cocktails?

ODESSA, Texas — Do you love cocktails?

If so, you can celebrate the holidays at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center event, Cocktails with Santa.

At this fun adult event, you will be able to win a raffle prize for the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, play games, take pictures in the photo booth, and try a wide selection of appetizers.

This fun holiday event will be held on Dec. 15 from 6:30 p.m - 9 p.m.