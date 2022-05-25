Harmony Science Academy placed on precautionary lockdown

A spokesperson for OPD said they were investigating some "concerning comments" made relating to the school.

ODESSA, Texas — Harmony Science Academy in Odessa has been placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Odessa Police are at the scene.

A spokesperson for the department said they were investigating some "concerning comments" made relating to the school.

The school reportedly decided to voluntarily lockdown as a precaution.

Harmony released the following statement concerning the situation just before 2 p.m.:

At approximately noon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, an employee of a nearby business notified the campus security officer of Harmony Science Academy-Odessa of some potentially concerning comments made by a customer regarding the school. While the customer's comments did not constitute a specific threat, the security officer determined it was necessary to enact campus security protocols as a precaution. Local law enforcement was contacted.

At this time, Odessa Police are on-campus investigating the matter, and our campus remains on Secure status. All of our students and team members are currently safe, and student families have been informed of the matter.

No other comment is available at this time.