Harmony Home to host 'Tee Up & Serve' event

The tournament will be happening on July 1 with the tennis part happening in the morning, while the golf part takes place all day long.

ODESSA, Texas — Harmony Home will be hosting its annual 'Tee Up & Serve' event next month.

The Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center is a local non-profit that helps abused children.

The event is tyipcally only a golf tournament, but has a new feature that decided to add.

"This year we've added a little twist were also going to include a women's double team tennis tournament," said Executive Director of Harmony Home Carrie Bronaugh. "So the tennis tournament will take place ibn the morning and then we'll have a golf tournament in the morning and hopefully evening if we get enough teams."