Harmony Home spreads awareness on sexual assault against children

The National Children Alliance reports 1 in 10 kids will face sexual assault before the age of 18

ODESSA, Texas — Inside the Harmony Home of Odessa, the staff of the children's advocacy center is dedicated to allocating resources and donations for the victims of child abuse and their families.

"When something traumatic has happened to any child, there's going to be behavioral changes," says Carrie Bronaugh, the organization's executive director.

While her organization is founded in responses to sexual assault cases, Bronaugh would much rather see these cases not happen at all, so she's passing along advice to parents.

"It takes us being aware and knowing that child abuse happens by people we know and love. The perpetrators are people that we trust. 90 percent of the time, the perpetrators know their victim," said Bronaugh.

Bronaugh also says recognizing behavioral cues from your child can alert you to an abuse that's taking shape, or in worst-case scenarios, abuse that is already happening.

"They may not sleep at night, they may have nightmares, they may be clingy or they may want to avoid a certain person," said Bronaugh.

But when it comes to abuse, being proactive is a measure that falls squarely on parents' shoulders.

Harmony Home also offers training for adults in education and prevention of sexual abuse against children.