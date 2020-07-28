Hundreds of school supply items donated to Harmony Home

ODESSA, Texas — The Harmony Home in Odessa received a large donation of school supplies on Monday.
The donation was made up of more than 600 items, including paper, folders, 3 ring binders, book bags and more.
The supply drive was organized by Yuri Nunez, who said that helping out those in need was her motivation.
"Kids need school supplies, and I know this can be a really hard time for families, so I just wanted to make a difference," said Nunez.
The donations were dropped off at the Harmony Home and then wheeled in via wagons in more than a handful of loads.
Harmony Home serves its community as a children's advocacy center, its facility provides children from homes where abuse has been reported with a safe place for therapy, family advocacy, and forensic interviewing.
Officials within the organization say that today's donation will likely help more than 100 families.
Nunez says since her supply drive she's still had many people reach out to her, so another supply drive could be in the works.