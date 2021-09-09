Harkey Funeral Home holds annual appreciation lunch for first responders

Police, firefighters and EMS workers were treated to food and drinks as a thank you for their hard work.

MONAHANS, Texas — Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans held their 5th annual appreciation lunch today for Ward County first responders.

Police, firefighters and EMS workers were treated to cheeseburgers, chips and drinks as a big thank you for their hard work.

"We've got roughly about 200 coming,” Harkey Funeral Home Office Administrator Brittany Potter said. “We just have them come out, eat some burgers and chips, have them gossip, have a good time. Kind of a relaxed day to let off some steam, so it's not such a hard day coming up for 9/11."

All Ward County first responders were invited to participate.