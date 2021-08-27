Hand Café requiring employees to have COVID-19 vaccine

Recently the coffee shop implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement among employees to ensure safety.

MIDLAND, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in our community, businesses are faced with making tough decisions about vaccination requirements and mask policies.

Kate Wolbert, owner of Hand Café, told NewsWest 9 her business requires employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their safety and the benefit of the community.

"I just looked at my business and said, 'how can I help most?' 'What is happening in the community?" said Wolbert. "Right now vaccinations are still low, so it became clear to me that one way we can help make a difference is to set an example within our business and require the vaccinations among our employees."

Wolbert said that recently her coffee shop implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement among her employees to ensure their safety.

Wolbert explained to NewsWest 9 that her requirement did cause her to lose an employee.

"Generally speaking, mostly everybody got on board," Wolbert said. "The one that didn't get on board completely understood and it just wasn't something that worked with her belief system. We left on good terms, and she knows she is welcomed back if she changes her mind."

Wolbert emphasized that she encouraged her staff to get information and look at the current situation in the community.

"When you sit down and look at the hospital numbers. This is a real problem in our community said Wolbert. "The hospitals are getting overwhelmed and the doctors and the nurses are burned out."

The owner of Hand Café told NewsWest 9 decisions like these are not easy, but she hopes that this sends a message to the community

"We have had nothing, but positive support, Wolbert said. "So, I would say if it is important for a business to set an example for the community of Midland to vaccinate employees, I would say go for it."