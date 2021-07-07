Hamburger lunch to raise funds for MCSO employee battling cancer

There will also be a raffle with prizes including a guitar signed by country music star Toby Keith.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Association is holding a fundraiser to benefit an MCSO employee.

Patrol Division Secretary Johana Rodriquez is currently fighting cancer, and the association is working to help her and her family with expenses.

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8 at the Fannin Terrace Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Hamburger lunches, including chips and a drink, are $10 each. There will also be baked goods as well as raffle tickets for $20 or six for $100.