(Editor's note: The video is from CBS 8 on October 4.)

Heads up for any movie-goers-if you're planning to wear a costume to Cinergy on Halloween, leave the mask at home.

The theater's no-mask policy prohibits anyone from wearing masks for safety purposes. This policy is in place outside of Halloween.

Most theaters banned masks after the 2012 shooting in Aurora, Colorado when 12 people died at a showing of "The Dark Knight Rises".

So if you're planning to go see a film on October 31, you should leave the masks at home.

