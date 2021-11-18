Haley's Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation new pet pantry stolen

The team at Haley's Haven started a pet pantry to a couple weeks ago to provide free food, medicine and toys; days later the pantry was stolen.

MIDLAND, Texas — It cost around $30-$80 to keep a dog fed. A coast that the team at Haley's Haven Rehabilitation in Midland noticed not every owner can cover. Which is why they started a pet pantry simply to those blessing boxes you've seen around.

“A lot of times cause people can’t afford to take care of them. So if we have the pet pantry available they’re able to go and take food as needed and get some flea treatments, treats and toys and hopefully be able to keep their pets in their homes.

From food to toys to medication they had it all, "it cost us $1000 to buy the pantry and to get all the supplies and stock it. We’re kind of learning as we go."

The pantry was holding items for not only dogs and cats, "gerbils , rabbits and hamsters and exotic animals."

However after only being up for about a week, they got some shocking news regarding the pantry. "Monday morning. The lady that owns twice thrift store messaged me on Facebook and said 'did you come pick up your pet pantry?' Well it's gone," says Taylor.

"She was like 'You didn’t pick it up. It’s not here anymore.' It just broke my heart because we put so much work and love into that. All we wanted to do is help animals anyway we can," she says.