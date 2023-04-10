Hail in Pecos leads to damages for local car dealership

There were about 120 cars at a loss and some vehicles have been totaled and others will be repaired with minor damage.

"As most of you all know, we got a catastrophic event, huge hailstorm yesterday came through out of nowhere," said the General Manager of World Auto Chevrolet Martin Villarreal. "We got body shop lined up, hail guys lined up so we gonna have everything fixed in a matter of time. It shouldn't be too long."