H-E-B to offer free Curbside pickup across Texas

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will now begin to offer free Curbside pickup across Texas.
Customers will no longer need to pay the $4.95 fee for Curbside pickup orders over $35.
Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” said Rachael Vegas, Senior Vice President of eCommerce Merchandising.
If you have an order that is less than $35, you will still be charged a $2.95 small basket surcharge.