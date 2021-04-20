H-E-B partners with the How2Recycle program to give away reusable bags on Earth Day.

The label of How2Recycle is already on over hundreds of H-E-B products. That number will skyrocket to over 1,500 by the end of 2021.

“At H-E-B, it’s important we do our part to be good stewards of our environment, and through this effort we’re proud to help our customers increase their recycling efforts at home," said Bonny Akers, Director of H-E-B Brand Products. "We know our customers love the natural beauty of Texas, and together we can work to protect it for generations to come.”