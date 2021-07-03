"If they refuse...we will not escalate beyond that," H-E-B President Scott McClelland said.

HOUSTON — H-E-B expects customers to continue wearing masks after the statewide mandate ends this week.

Officials clarified the grocery chain is upholding its current protocol.

"Mask use at our stores will remain. Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store," the company said in a release.

President Scott McClelland told KHOU 11 on Thursday that if a customer comes into a store and they don't have a mask on, then an employee will ask them if they can put their mask on or they will be offered a mask.

Scott said if the customer refuses, it will not escalate beyond that.