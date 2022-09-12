H-E-B launches new debit card that offers cash back and other perks

The H-E-B Debit account offers a spending and savings account with no monthly fees to maintain it.

SAN ANTONIO — One more reason everybody loves their H-E-B.

The Texas grocery chain has launched a Debit Account program that will give customers 5% cash back when buying qualifying H-E-B brand products.

The H-E-B Debit Card can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, with benefits like free cash withdrawals at H-E-B branded ATMs, no monthly fees to maintain an account, getting paid up to two days earlier with direct deposit and more.

The cash back benefit will be on items in the H-E-B family of brands on products like:

H-E-B brand products

Hill Country Fare

Meal Simple

Field & Future by H-E-B

Home by H-E-B

Kodi, Cocinaware

H-E-B Kitchen & Table

GTC

The cash back amount will be automatically issued to your H-E-B Debit account after purchase. The cash back program is only available for purchases of eligible items at H-E-B stores and heb.com for Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to provide Texans more ways to save,” Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B vice president of marketing, is quoted as saying in a news release. “With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks.”

You will also be able to add funds to your Debit Account by linking another debit card which makes funds available in minutes, or by enrolling in direct deposit to get paid up to two days earlier.

You will be able to use the mobile app to check your balance, view transaction history, manage alerts and more.

Sign up is only available online and can't be done inside a store.

For more information, visit hebdebit.com.

