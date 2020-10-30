H-E-B to donate more than 340K meals in lieu of Feast of Sharing event

H-E-B hopes to resume the annual in-person tradition during the 2021 holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B's Feast of Sharing event has joined the list of annual traditions that are now canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. But the grocer has alternative plans.

Instead of the traditional in-person dinner events and volunteer opportunities, H-E-B said it will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies such as Meals on Wheels. Those organizations will distribute meals, including "holiday dinners with roasted turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes with garlic butter," to families in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B's Feast of Sharing event in 2019 was the 30th year the event was held. The average feast typically consists of 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey, 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing, 750 pumpkin pies, 380 gallons of mashed potatoes and 140 gallons of turkey gravy.

