H-E-B adjusts store hours due to weather concerns

H-E-B will continue to monitor the weather conditions and update its store hours day-by-day.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has adjusted its hours due to the severe winter weather.

These hours will be temporary and change on a day-by-day basis as the weather conditions change.

H-E-B's top priority is the safety of its customers and help provide the products its customer's need.

They will continue to update their hours all over Texas based off the weather in each area.

Some stores had to temporarily close due to power outages.

In West Texas, stores in cities like Midland, Odessa and Big Spring will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.