MIDLAND, Texas — Gyms are set to reopen Monday, but they've had to make some changes in order to reopen safely.

They're having to rearrange equipment to make sure everything is spread out.

Cardio and weight machines now sit further apart then they previously had.

"We have taken some equipment out of service so that people can stay away from each other whether they're doing a bench press or running on a treadmill," said Lisa Jebsen, the Health and Wellness Director at the Midland YMCA.

It's up to each individual gym to implement these measures.

The gyms can rearrange their equipment but there are also some things gym users will have to do to practice social distancing.

"Make sure that you have gloves and that you have the wipes and hand sanitizer to ensure that everybody is keeping just as safe as possible as we reopen our doors," said Jebsen.

Even though gyms are open, not all of the amenities will be.

"We won't have locker rooms available, the pool is closed and these are all based on what our governor has told us we're allowed to do, but our doors will be open and you can come in and get a great workout," said Jebsen.

After gyms being closed for nearly two months, a great workout is all some people want.

