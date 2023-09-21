A gun flashed at 5th graders at Hays Steam Academy

According to ECISD, three 5th graders reported a car drove by the playground and flashed a gun at them, sparking the kids to immediately run.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — Hays Steam Academy parents got a very scary message from the school on Thursday.

According to ECISD, at approximately 12:05 p.m., three 5th graders reported a car drove by the playground and flashed a gun at them.

The Hays Academy message said the kids immediately ran and reported the incident to teachers outside.

Police immediately responded and continued to investigate the situation.

Five minutes later, after the incident occurred, the school was immediately secured, adults brought everyone indoors and they performed a "shelter in place" tactic to keep kids safe.

ECISD confirmed this incident happened and said officers, in the surrounding area of Hays Steam Academy, could not locate the vehicle the 5th graders described.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.