Gun and Blade Show returns to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Gun and Blade Show is returning to Midland in November.

This year's event will run Nov. 20-21 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Tickets are $7 for adults each day or $12 for a two day pass. Law enforcement with a badge or children under 12 can get in for free, and NRA/TSRA or military with ID can get $1 off.

This is a cash only admission event.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Sunday's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 100 vendors will be available for people to shop from during the show.

For more information you can click or tap here.

