Guadalupe Mountains National Park to resume issuing wilderness use permits for overnight camping on July 15

The Dog Canyon developed area will remain closed at this time due to a water system leak.

DELL CITY, Texas — Guadalupe Mountains National Park will begin to start issuing wilderness use permits again on July 15. 

All of the other restrictions involving precautionary camp stove use and smoking restrictions are rescinded, which were initially put into effect in April. 

The Dog Canyon developed area will still remain closed due to a water system leak. If hikers are accessing areas trails near the Dog Canyon area, there is no water currently available. 

For more information, people can visit the Guadalupe Mountains National Park website. 

