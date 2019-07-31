MIDLAND, Texas — If you feel like grabbing a burger while also supporting a good cause, stop by Grub Burger Bar in Midland on August 1.

All day long, if you visit Grub burger and say you are visiting for the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Program a portion of the total will be donated to the PBALC.

Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The PBALC helps adults in the Permian Basin conquer their literacy goals, including learning to speak, read, write, learn math and understand how to use a computer.

