Group looking to help keep West Texans in need warm this winter

The group is looking for donated blankets and space heaters for families that need them.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Winter can be a hard time for some families.

"I think we have a lot more poverty here than people realize, especially when it comes to our kiddos," said Rachel Box - CFO of Alpha & Omega in Odessa and Owner of Quality Consulting of Midland and creator of the Free Page.

Which is one of many reasons Rachel Box made a Facebook page to help people in need.

"It's a way for people who have a heart to serve and a heart to be put in connection with people who are in need," said Box

Box put out a call to the community to assist families that might need a little extra help staying warm this winter.

"As soon as I made the post about blankets and space heaters I immediately got a message from a family, we have a 61 year old grandmother on social security and disability who's taking care of her seven grandkids and they are in need of blankets," said Box.

They are looking for any blankets of all sizes.

"As far as blankets go, we're taking baby blankets all the way to king sized comforters, it doesn't matter what size. You can bring them up to Wash Em Up laundry mat on Midland Drive and drop them off under Rachel Box," she said.

The blankets will be washed and then delivered to people who need them.

"Anyone out there who has a heart to give in the area of picking up items and dropping them off to these families that don't have transportation please reach out to me.