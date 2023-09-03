x
Greenwood ISD names new athletic director and head football coach

Former Abilene Wylie defensive coordinator named new Greenwood head football coach and athletic director.

GREENWOOD, Texas — Greenwood ISD has announced the hiring of Bryan Hill as the new athletic director and head football coach Wednesday night, following a school board meeting. 

Hill comes to the Permian Basin after serving as the defensive coordinator over at Abilene Wylie. 

"Thank you @GreenwoodAthTX for this incredible opportunity, excited to get started and join the rich tradition of Greenwood ISD! #ForTheRangers." Hill said in response to the announcement of his hire on social media. 

The newly-minted head coach will start his tenure at Greenwood starting this August.

