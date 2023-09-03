Greenwood ISD names new athletic director and head football coach

GREENWOOD, Texas — Greenwood ISD has announced the hiring of Bryan Hill as the new athletic director and head football coach Wednesday night, following a school board meeting.
Hill comes to the Permian Basin after serving as the defensive coordinator over at Abilene Wylie.
"Thank you @GreenwoodAthTX for this incredible opportunity, excited to get started and join the rich tradition of Greenwood ISD! #ForTheRangers." Hill said in response to the announcement of his hire on social media.
The newly-minted head coach will start his tenure at Greenwood starting this August.