Greenwood HS BBQ team places third overall at Texas HS BBQ State Championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Greenwood High School BBQ team came in third place overall at the Texas HS BBQ State Championship in Round Rock.

The team known as the Smokin' Rangers was the highest placed team out of West Texas. Dr. Gene Burton College & Career Academy and Ben Barber Innovation Academy were the only two schools to finish ahead of Greenwood in first and second place, respectively.

In terms of the individual dishes served during the competition, the team had two top five finishes. The Rangers came in third place for their ribs and fifth place for chicken.