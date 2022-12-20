Green Tree Country Club hosts Golf Cart Parade

People rolled up on decorated golf carts with Christmas lights and even dressed up for the occasion.

MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree Country Club held a Golf Cart Parade to spread some Christmas cheer this holiday season.

People rolled up to the event in decorated golf carts with Christmas lights and some people even dressed up for the occasion in their best holiday attire. Members were also asked to bring canned goods that would be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.

"I do see a lot of people through my volunteering that have needs not only just food, but clothing," said Event Coordinator Debra Northcutt. "You know everyone wants to give a child a toy, but toys are fleeting. They need food 365 days out of the year."