Greater Odessa Rotary Club paints and delivers address blocks to Meals on Wheels

This will make it easier for client homes to be found for emergency situations and meal deliveries.

ODESSA, Texas — The Greater Odessa Rotary Club painted and delivered bright red address blocks to Meals on Wheels.

They will be delivered to their client's homes. It will not only make it easier for the group to find their client's homes to deliver meals, but also it will make it easier for first responders in emergency situations.

"We serve approximately 666 homebound seniors and disabled people," said Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa Craig Stoker. "They live all over Odessa and other parts of Ector County. There are parts of the city that are harder find homes than not when you get out to an area where the addresses aren't as obvious, this can help our volunteers find the clients."