Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation issues boil water notice

The notice was issued following a main line rupture.

GARDENDALE, Texas — The Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice Tuesday night, following a main line rupture.

Customers should boil their water before any form of consumption, especially children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes before use, or replaced with bottled water or a source outside of the area.

Officials will notify customers when the water is safe for use without boiling again.

Anyone with questions should contact GGWSC at 6600 E. Goldenrod in Gardendale, or by calling 432-561-9255.