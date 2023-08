W. Hwy 80 is closed in both directions at Loop 250 W., in front of Cinergy Midland due to a grass fire.

MIDLAND, Texas — W. Hwy 80 is closed in both directions at Loop 250 W, in front of Cinergy Midland due to smoke from a grass fire.

The grass fire is affecting visibility.

The City of Midland has not provided information on what caused the fire.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.